Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes 'Ufff' As Rhea Kapoor Posts Glimpses of Her Restaurant Visit in Paris

Film Producer Rhea Kapoor recently treated us to a glimpse of her outing with her sister and soon-to-be mom Sonam Kapoor, as they explored the city of light – Paris. Maintaining the trajectory, on Tuesday, Rhea shared another series of pictures from their family outing and wrote, “Ufff Paris. Even last minute and for 48 hours you’re just over the top enough to make me a romantic again."

In the glimpses posted on the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ producer’s social media handle, we pictures of the desserts they had, seafood that they relished and the wines and champagnes they enjoyed. The post also featured a video in which Rhea is seen posing with a family member, Sonam’s voice can be heard in the background. In another clip that she shared, her husband Karan Boolani is seen posing with her. She also showed the beautiful roads of Paris in her pictures.

Soon after the pictures were shared, Kareena was quick to chime into the comments section as the post evoked the foodie in her.

Kareena Kapoor commented, “I want chez lami Louis fooooooodd uff," Rhea replied to it and wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan then you’ll say send Paris list." In another comment, Kareena said, “And you are only eating. Sonam can, you can’t,"

Rhea responded by tagging her mother Sunita Kapoor. She wrote,“@kareenakapoorkhan you and @kapoor.sunita are only leaping bro."

Malaika Arora too took to the comments as she noted, “Will be goin here for sure @rheakapoor."

Rhea’s mom Sunita said, “Only food?"

Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Too good."

Well, not only the celebs and their family, but the fans too reacted to the post. One fan commented, “This is heaven on earth," many others dropped heart emoticons.

Check the post here:

Earlier, Rhea had posted snaps from their Paris vacation in an Instagram post. In many pictures, Rhea, a food lover shared glimpses of the delicacies she had. In one picture, a pregnant Sonam was seen kissing her husband Anand Ahuja. In another one Sonam was seen posing with Rhea. Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote, “Butter and love, the perfect birthday present for any pregnant lady! Paris with the fam."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. She will be welcoming her first child with her husband Anand. On the work front, the mother-to-be was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor, in which she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix in 2020. Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind, which will also feature Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in supporting roles. The film is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

