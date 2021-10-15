Kareena Kapoor Khan Holds Jehangir Ali Khan Close to Her as They Step Out of Their Residence

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped out with her son Jehangir Ali Khan from her Bandra residence. In the pictures shared by the shutterbugs, Bebo can be seen holding her youngest son close to her. The actress is dressed in a casual tee and denim and has kept her hair tied in a ponytail. The newborn was dressed in dark blue shorts and a white tee.

Take a look at the photos:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have often found themselves in the centre of controversies, especially due to the names of their kids. The name of their child, Jehangir Ali Khan had become the subject of another controversy, much like it happened after their older son Taimur Ali Khan’s birth.

Reacting to the negativity, Bebo had said, “I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating."

“That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive," she added.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February 2021.

On the work front, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

