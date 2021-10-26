Kareena Kapoor Khan is Busy Clicking Selfie While Her Mother Babita Enjoys 'Kheer'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of her father Randhir Kapoor’s house through a selfie on Monday evening. In the photo, Bebo can be seen sitting on the couch, while her mother Babita sits next to her, eating a bowl of kheer. Randhir, too, makes an appearance in the photo through a framed portrait on the wall. Along with the photo, Kareena wrote, “While the mother eats kheer…the daughter poses. #themothership #MeriMaa."

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the veteran Bollywood actor shifted from his ancestral house in Chembur to a new residence in Bandra to be closer to his family. Kareena was clicked earlier in the day making her way to her father’s house. Her sister Karisma Kapoor was also seen later.

Kareena and Karisma are frequent visitors to their parents’ house. A couple of months ago, after her Maldives trip, she had shared a family photo on Instagram featuring all four of them. She wrote, “My world❤️."

The actress also is a doting mother to Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan and her kids are often clicked with her during their various outings. In an interview, she spoke at length about how she teaches gender equality to her two sons.

Advertisement

Talking to Film Companion, she said, “Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks ‘where are you going?’ My answer is ‘I’m going to work or I’m going to shoot or I’m going for an event or I’m going for a meeting because amma has to work’. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it’s not just the man who does things, we both do things equally."

She further added that both Saif and she is bringing food to the table and both of them are clear on the fact that they will both be working. “We’re dependent on each other emotionally, and financially we share. And if my boys grow up knowing that their mother has the capability and demands that kind of respect in her home and gets it. Goes out to work, works hard, comes home so that they can have a good life. I think that’s half the battle won. It’s important for the boys to know that women are equal to men. A mother is their father’s equal."

On the work front, Kareena has teamed up with Aamir Khan for the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chadha. It is also reported that she will be working with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for a thriller flick.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.