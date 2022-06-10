Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Craving For Malaika Arora's 'Chakna'

Do you ever eye on your friend’s collection of snacks in their kitchen pantry? Even though your snacks are stocked up, the grass is always greener on the other end. Snack cravings are indeed hard to solve. We are always left wanting that one snack that we just cannot get our hands-on. Looks like something similar happened with Kareena Kapoor Khan as she had her eyes on Malaika Arora’s collection of “chakna."

On Thursday, Malaika shared a picture of 6 beautiful glass jars on her Instagram Stories. Kept in the set of three, the jars were filled with healthy munching snacks. From fried peanuts and potato chips to some different kinds of crisp snacks, each container was brimming with delicious food. ‘Chaknaaaa’, Malaika captioned the picture.

Taking a screenshot of Malaika’s Instagram Stories, Kareena shared it via her account stating that she needs some of the ‘chakna’ too. Along with the screenshot, the actress wrote, “Mallaaa I need some of this chaknaa bruh." Responding to Kareena, Malaika wrote back, “Sending you all."

Malaika and Kareena are the best of friends. Their friendship goes back in time, and the girl gang - which also includes Amruta Arora and Karisma Kapoor, even today manages to give us some major friendship goals. From partying together, to going on vacations, and even backing each other through the ups and downs, Malaika and Kareena have proved that Bollywood actresses can be best of friends. Kareena has time and again praised Malaika for her cooking skills. The latter indeed has some of the best healthy meal recipes.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Apart from this, the actress recently announced her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

