Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Slaying As Always With Her 'Posing and Pouting' Pics; Check Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows the art of ruling social media and there is no doubt about it. From dropping a glimpse of her fitness routine to lazy Sundays and her adorable moments with family, Kareena shares it all on her Instagram handle. Once again, she has left everyone impressed with her simple-yet-stunning pictures.

On Wednesday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a black t-shirt. She kept her look sans make-up and flaunt her wet hair as she posed for the lens. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Obviously not been to YALE… but just posing and pouting in the tee shirt ❤️❤️ #WednesdayWisdom ."

Advertisement

Needless to say, the pictures have left Kareena’s fans completely impressed. Soon after the clicks were shared, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. “Simple mein bhi itne pyare hai aap," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Slaying as always."

On Tuesday, Kareena also shared a picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan spending some quality time in their family farm. In the picture, Taimur was seen picking some “homegrown" fresh radish from the farm. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, “Garam garam muli ke paranthe with ghee for lunch (hot radish parathas with ghee for lunch)."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Advait Chandan directorial was the official Hindi remake of the iconic Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Even though the movie gained positive reviews, it failed to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office. Kareena will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Besides this, the actress has also reportedly signed a project with Rhea Kapoor in which she is likely to share a screen with Tabu. However, there is no official announcement so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here