Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Summer Ready as She Steps Out for Lunch with Saif, Taimur; Fans Say ‘Beautiful Family’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the power couples in Bollywood. The paparazzi get fixated on the star couple every time they step out and they never miss a chance to spot them. On Sunday, the Heroine actress stepped out for a lunch date with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress looked stunning in a lavender maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, as she held the hand of her little munchkin.

In the video shared by paparazzi, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen all set for the summer heat, as she wore a breezy maxi dress and tied her hair in a neat bun. The actress completed her look with a pair of white shoes. Kareena protected her eyes with a pair of chunky sunglasses. Taimur looked no less dressed in a striped T-shirt and olive green shorts. Saif Ali Khan wore a dark blue kurta that he paired with white pants and brown shoes. It looks like the family stepped out to grab their Sunday lunch.

Soon after the video was shared online, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they showered love on the family having a gala time together over lunch.

While one fan wrote, “Love how they are bringing up their kids, kids are going to turn out really good, trying to give them a sense of normal life," another wrote, “Beautiful family ❤️ Masha Allah ❤️."

Some even pointed out Taimur’s new haircut. One social media user commented, “Changed taimurs hairstyle and untucked his tee following comments of disapproval on previous post @kareenakapoorkhan."

After getting married in 2012, Saif and Kareena welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. And in 2021, they became parents again to a baby boy, whom they named, Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saif is a doting father to his four children, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan (from his first marriage with Amrita Singh), Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (with Kareena Kapoor). From their career choices to teaching them how to stay grounded, Saif Ali Khan is the perfect example of a loving dad.

Earlier on Saturday, Saif Ali Khan had stepped outside with daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim for weekend lunch and fans were going gaga over the ‘happy family’ pictures.

Speaking on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha co-starring Hrithik Roshan. He will also be seen in multilingual Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor’s next is the much-anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Besides this, she is also working on Sujoy Ghosh’s film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will mark her digital debut on Netflix.

