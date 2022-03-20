Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'Very Beeseee' in This Photo Posted by Bestie Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora is delighted to be reunited with her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan after the latter’s recent beach trip. Kareena has just returned from her vacation in the Maldives with sister Karisma Kapoor and their kids. A day after she was spotted back in the Bay, Kareena reunited with her bestie Amrita, who shared a photo of Bebo talking over the phone as she sat on her terrace with her friend.

Wearing a classic white tee and blue denim shorts, Kareena had her hair up in a bun. She is seen engrossed in conversation over the phone in the photo clicked by Amrita. The latter shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and said, “Very very beeeseeee!" and tagged Kareena.

Kareena re-shared the photo and gushed over the fact that she is reunited with her BFF post vacation. “Back with my Amuuuu" she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Amrita also shared some selfies from Kareena’s rooftop, which she said gives of Italian vibes, thanks to the pool and checkered flooring.

Karisma Kapoor posted a photo with her sister from their trip on Instagram on Sunday. The photo shows the Kapoor sisters wearing easy-breezy kaftans and kurtis as they pose with the sea behind them. The two actresses are glowing in the photo which seems to have been taken during the sunset by Karisma’s daughter Samaira.

“Grateful for each other and everything in between #bestsisterever," Karisma wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have just returned from their vacay in the Maldives. The Kapoor sisters took a trip to the exotic island with their children — Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. The group was spotted at the airport returning to Mumbai on Saturday.

Kareena and Karisma had been sharing glimpses of their vacay. While Kareena shared pictures of her sons Taimur and Jeh, Karisma flaunted her sunburnt face. The ladies were briefly also joined by Natasha Poonawalla. Pictures of the trio sporting their sexy swimsuits had gone viral recently.

