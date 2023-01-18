Home » News » Movies » Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Alia, Neetu, Others Get Together for Epic Fam-Jam, See Pics

Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Alia, Neetu, Others Get Together for Epic Fam-Jam, See Pics

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen seated next to each other, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain and Karisma Kapoor keep them company.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 15:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir, Kareena-Saif and others get together for Kapoor family reunion
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir, Kareena-Saif and others get together for Kapoor family reunion

The elite Kapoor family recently hosted a royal get-together for their close friends and family members and glimpses of their close-knit reunion have created a massive buzz on social media. From the Bachchans to Jains and the Khans, the dinner bash was graced by many prominent personalities from the Bollywood industry. It was actress Karisma Kapoor who posted a string of photographs to give fans a sneak peek of their joyous family moments.

While the new mommy and daddy, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen seated next to each other, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Karisma keep them company in a candid photo. In another, the entire clan, including Shweta Bachchan, her kids Navya and Agastya, Armaan Jain, his wife, and family assemble for a picture-perfect moment. While sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, “Fam Jam always the best.” Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

With umpteen likes, the post has amassed a barrage of compliments from Instagram users. While one called them, “The best royal family in Bollywood, “ another added, “Family time is the best.”

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, brothers Armaan-Aadar Jain and Nitasha Nanda also did not fall behind in uploading stills of the big happy family reunion on their respective social media handles.

Advertisement

For those unaware, the Kapoor family follows the tradition of hosting a lavish Christmas and New Year dinner for their entire clan every year. This time, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan marked their New Year getaway in Switzerland and couldn’t join the family for the mandatory meal. Now, it appears that the elite family adjusted their dates to jump a few weeks forward to have a meal together with everyone.

Just a day after Christmas, it was Karisma who also shared a string of pictures from their Christmas celebration that was attended by her parents Randhir, Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor, and new parents Ranbir and Alia. “Family Matters. Missed a few who couldn’t be there,” wrote Karisma at the time.

Advertisement

In the end, the elite family did find a way to finally meet and greet each other.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 18, 2023, 15:17 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 15:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Temperature In Bright Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Stunning Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Look Adorable In New Photo, Check Out The Duo's Romantic Pictures Together