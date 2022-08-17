Kareena Kapoor Khan Left Amused After Mentalist Suhani Shah Reveals Her 'Guardian Angel'; Watch Video

Laal Singh Chaddha is running on the silver screens since August 11. Before the release of the film, both the leading stars of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, were actively promoting the flick. A couple of days ago, when Laal Singh Chaddha was yet to release, the B-Town diva appeared on mentalist Suhani Shah’s show as her next guest. Bebo was stunned after the mentalist guessed her “guardian angel," who keeps her grounded, right.

In the seven-minute-long video, Suhani is seen with a stack of photos of the actress captured from her first film Refugee to her wedding photographs.

The mentalist asked Kareena to pick one photo randomly. The snap was then torn into pieces and burnt. One piece of the photo was given to Bebo for keeping it safe.

Suhani then asked the Jab We Met actress to imagine a name who has kept her ground to earth and who was there for Kareena in her ups and down. After a few questions, the mentalist asked her to think of that person’s name in her head and revealed the name of her guardian angel right - Amu. She was shocked and asked in disbelief whether someone has told her about it. “Oh My God! How did you? Somebody has told her," said Kareena. Though Kareena didn’t reveal the full name of the person, the internet thinks it is the actress’ BFF Amrita Arora, whom Bebo fondly calls “Amu."

Suhani then assured the actress that she has mentalism is an art form that she has been practising for more than 25 years. Kareena quipped and said, “Are you like a guru or what?" She further added, “This is a legit job that you have, you should be calling people and saying that you can help them."

But it was not the end, Suhani asked Kareena to cut the small cake kept on the table. Kareena followed her instruction and she saw the torn and burnt photograph inside the cake. The mentalist then asked her to compare the torn piece with the photograph. A surprised Kareena then said, “This is a horror show, this is not mentalist, this is spooky! Some spooky s**t is going on."

About Laal Singh Chaddha, the film has been directed by Advait Chandan. The film is the Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

