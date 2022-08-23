Kareena Kapoor Khan Listening To Diljit Dosanjh's During Workout Is Totally Relatable; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak and there is no doubt about it. The actress often drops pictures and videos on social media flaunting her workout. Once again, Kareena has turned into a fitness inspiration for all.

On Tuesday, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video in which she can be seen performing an intense workout as she also listens to Diljit Dosanjh’s song Jatt Paida Hoya Bas Chaun Vaste. Dressed in grey track pants, a black tank top, and white shoes, Kareena can be seen nailing all the exercises. From running on a treadmill to performing a head-stand; Kareena does it all in the most fluent way. Kareena added the sticker ‘Inspire, be inspired’ on her stories and also wrote, “and of course…best music by @diljitdosanjh".

For the unversed, Kareena and Diljit worked together for the 2019 movie Good Newwz in which they played the role of each others’ neighbour. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Tisca Chopra among others. It was directed by Raj Mehta and gained a positive response from both, the audience and the critics.

In 2018, Kareena and Diljit also appeared on Dance India Dance together when the former revealed that listen to Proper Patola song ‘on loop’. “He has showered me with so much respect that there have been times when I have felt a little embarrassed. I have enormous respect for him and his craft and would like to reveal that I listen to his song Proper Patola on a loop whenever I can," she had said.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Even though the movie gained positive reviews, it failed to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office. Kareena will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Besides this, the actress has also reportedly signed a project with Rhea Kapoor in which she is likely to share a screen with Tabu.

