Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Exquisite In Latest Pic As She Shows The 'Stairway To Her Heart'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak and her regular updates on Instagram are proof of the same. In addition to enthralling people with her impeccable acting abilities, she is highly appreciated for balancing her professional as well as personal life. And taking care of her fitness is one of them.

The actress has a huge fanbase on her Instagram space. Therefore, from sharing glamourous pictures in quirky attires to glimpses from her workout sessions, she loves to keep her fans updated about her behind-the-camera life. Yet again, the actress dropped an exquisite picture of herself on her social media leaving fans spellbound. The picture featured Kareena sitting on her staircase in chic athleisure. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Stairway to… (with three heart emojis)."

Earlier, the actress dropped hints about gracing the show, Koffee with Karan season 7 as she dropped a picture in a stunning attire and in her caption wrote, “I like my Koffee black (black heart emoji)". Later, several pictures of Kareena and Aamir also went viral on social media which appeared to be from the sets of Koffee with Karan.

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The film will hit theatres on August 11 and will clash at the box office will Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. The film will hit the theatres on December 24 of this year. Besides this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. While the shooting of the film is over, no announcement regarding its release date has been made so far.

