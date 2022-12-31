Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Glimpse Of Taimur Enjoying Skiing Session; Says ‘Gliding Into 2023 Be Like..’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother to her two kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The actress never fails to capture cute pics and videos of her little munchkin, and often treats her huge fan following with the sweet glimpses of the two. Recently, the Pataudi family jetted off to Switzerland to continue their family tradition of celebrating the New Year in Gstaad. The family put a break on their ritual for three years due to the pandemic, but this year, they’re having the time of their life. From skiing sessions to enjoying fondue, Kareena has dropped several glimpses of their fun vacation online.

Now, Kareena dropped a video of Taimur enjoying a smooth skiing session and gave a very apt caption to the clip. She wrote, “Gliding into 2023 be like."

Kareena Kapoor is now gearing up to celebrate the New Year amid snow and the warmth of her loved ones in the wondrous European hill station itself. As such, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has been sharing glimpses of her vacation with fans via social media. Earlier, she shared some pictures from a skiing outing.

Earlier this week, Kareena took to social media to share a glimpse of her Christmas with Saif and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. She also took to her Instagram story section to reveal that she is in Switzerland’s Gstaad, her favourite vacation destination. Kareena and Saif have been visiting Gstaad almost every year since their wedding in 2012. The Pataudi family has returned to the Swiss Alps after a three-year break that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actress will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also appear in an upcoming thriller film directed by Hansal Mehta. Besides these, the actress has The Crew in the pipeline which co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

