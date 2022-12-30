Kareena Kapoor Khan Pouts In Latest Selfie From Switzerland, Clicks Hubby Saif With His Skiing Gear

After celebrating Christmas with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh in the heart of the picturesque mountains of Switzerland, Kareena Kapoor is now gearing up to celebrate the New Year amid snow and the warmth of her loved ones in the wondrous European hill station itself. As such, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has been sharing glimpses of her vacation with fans via social media. Following the trajectory, she has now shared some pictures from a skiing outing and you must not miss these clicks!

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share two pictures. While the first one showed Saif Ali Khan wearing a light purple outfit with black suspender trousers. He also accessorised his look with black sunglasses that goes well with a beaming smile, clear blue skies and snow-covered paths likely captured in some skiing resort. In the photo, the actor was also seen carrying neon green-colored skiing equipment on his shoulders. The caption on the photo read, “A Man and his (skiing emoji and blue heart emoji)".

Meanwhile, the second picture is a selfie of Kareena Kapoor Khan pouting and flaunting her glossy lipstick in a white puffy jacket. She wrote, “Never without my (lipstick animated sticker)."

Earlier this week, Kareena took to social media to share a glimpse of her Christmas with Saif and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. She also took to her Instagram story section to reveal that she is in Switzerland’s Gstaad, her favourite vacation destination. Kareena and Saif have been visiting Gstaad almost every year since their wedding in 2012. The Pataudi family has returned to the Swiss Alps after a three-year break that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actress will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also appear in an upcoming thriller film directed by Hansal Mehta. Besides these, the actress has The Crew in the pipeline which co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

