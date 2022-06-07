Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To Prince Louis’ Antics Around Kate Middleton, Says ‘I Know This Feeling’

Prince Louis was once again the talk of the town, following his meme-worthy antics during Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The royal kid, who attended the grand celebration with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and siblings Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, made his presence known during the final event for the Platinum Jubilee. Cameras captured the little munchkin’s cheeky behavior towards his mother during the pageant, and the video, of course, went viral on social media. While netizens were in splits upon viewing the video, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was able to resonate with the Duchess of Cambridge’s feelings.

The Bollywood diva also dropped a video of Prince Louis’ antics on her Instagram stories. The video showed Middleton speaking to Prince Louis, while the little one was seen shutting her by placing his hand on her mouth, again and again. However, she didn’t give up. She continued to ask him to look at a particular thing, following which the kid started to tease her with his antics. The video was shared by People on Instagram, with the caption, “We feel you, Kate Middleton. We’ve *all* been there."

Sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, “Why do I know this feeling" along with a laughing emoticon. For the unversed, Kareena is a mother to two boys, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan.

Netizens also had hilarious replies to the clip. “Mom life at its best," a user wrote in the comment section of the post, while another said, “Motherhood at all levels." “Kids are kids, royal or not. All mothers can relate," a third commented.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Apart from this, the actress recently announced her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

