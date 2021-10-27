Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Saif Ali Khan 'Lenient' With Taimur's Bedtime: 'I Get Annoyed'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is mom to adorable kids Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress often shares glimpses of her kids on social media. Kareena is also vocal about her parenting style, and has also penned a book on pregnancy titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy bible. Recently, the actress appeared as a guest on a podcast on parenting. There she opened up about how she is particular about her son’s bedtime and it often clashes with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan’s style.

Talking to Mansi Zaveri on an episode of Raising Parents, Kareena said that she tries to send Taimur to sleep early as he is in school. She added that Saif tends to be a little lenient about it. “The only thing that I think I am very finicky about is bedtime. I think that is something I’m not ready to push as much. I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he’s like ‘No, no, let him stay up, let’s watch a movie. Let’s watch Avengers, now they’re going through that phase or let’s watch an action film, and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it’s online’."

She added, “So that is something Saif is lenient (with), he’s like, ‘Nahi, nahi, nahi, I haven’t seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.’ I’m like, ‘No, he has to go to bed’ because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I’m going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep."

The doting mother recently shared a picture of her youngest child Jehangir on Instagram. She captioned it, “My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me."

She had also shared a family picture with Saif, Taimur and Jeh on her birthday. She captioned it, “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself."

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February 2021, while Taimur was born in 2016. On the work front, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, opposite Aamir Khan. It is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

