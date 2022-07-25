Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor to Reunite After Veere Di Wedding? Here's What We Know

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Bebo is also set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Amid these, new reports are doing the rounds suggesting that the actress will be reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a new project. Kareena and Rhea had worked together on the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

If a report in Pinkvilla is anything to go by, Rhea and Kareena have joined hands once again for a project which is helmed by Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan.

According to a source quoted by the publication, “Not much is known about the subject of the film as yet, as it’s still in the planning stage. However, they have discussed an idea, which they have both loved, and are excited to collaborate once again for it. The script is being developed, more big names are expected to join the cast, and an official announcement will be made soon."

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently on a Europe trip with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jehangir. They recently returned to Mumbai. The actress will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. For her OTT debut, the actress will be seen with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Rhea also recently visited her pregnant sister Sonam Kapoor in London, who has returned to Mumbai now.

