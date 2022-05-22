Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Join The Devotion of Suspect X Team for Dinner Date, See Pic

Earlier this week, Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan had jetted off to Darjeeling to join Kareena Kapoor Khan who is shooting in the hill station for her upcoming project The Devotion of Suspect X. Now, pictures have surfaced of Saif joining Kareena and the cast for a dinner date. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial will mark Kareena’s OTT debut. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film producer Jay Shewakramani shared a photo of Kareena and Saif having dinner with Gauravv K Chawla and others. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Darjeeling Nights with the favourites @kareenakapoorkhan #SaifAliKhan @gauravvchawla"

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The Devotion of Suspect X is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s novel of the same name. The project also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Previously, Kareena shared pictures with her co-stars on Instagram. The actress was seen teaching her co-actor Jaideep how to ace her iconic pout pose. While Jaideep could hardly match up to Kareena’s panache, the picture certainly gave us a glimpse into the dynamics of their professional relationship.

Kareena also revealed that her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, is giving her company on the sets. In a picture she shared a few days ago, she was seen getting ready for the shoot with her hair and make-up team while Jeh sat on a chair looking at his mother.

Apart from The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

