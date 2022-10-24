Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Twin in Black as They Join Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu for Diwali Celebrations

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festivals of light today and treating us with their gorgeous family photos. Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share photos of the Diwali celebration at her home. She and her husband Kunal Kemmu reunited with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate the festivities. The Pataudis can be seen serving fashion goals with their stunning ethnic wear as they posed graciously for the camera. Kareena and Saif twinned in black ethnic wear whereas Soha stunned in a yellow kurta. Kunal, on the other hand, paired his black kurta with a red jacket.

Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “Love light and laughter ❤️Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones #happydiwali"

Meanwhile, a report in Pinkvilla stated that the Kapoors will be having low-key Diwali celebrations this year. Randhir Kapoor told the publications, “Very low-key because many of us are not there in this life anymore, so we are doing it quietly among ourselves. We are meeting each other, but just the family. When we meet that itself becomes a party, as we are a very big family. From tonight onwards, someone or the other is hosting it (get-togethers), but it will just be the family. We are going to Saif and Kareena’s house tonight. They are having a party, so the family will be there."

On the other hand, Bollywood celebs have been celebrating Diwali this entire week with some prominent names throwing pre-Diwali bashes. Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandi, Ekta Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana were among the ones who hosted Diwali parties this year with several A-listers in attendance.

