Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Son Taimur Tells Paps 'Bas Karo' and It's The Cutest Video Ever

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is not unaware of the concept of paparazzi. The child has always been the paparazzi’s one of the favourites. Each time he steps out of the house, he is surrounded by cameras. However, on Saturday, the Starkid asked paps who were stationed outside his house to turn off their cameras.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen waving his hand and telling paps, “Bandh kar dada, bandh kar dada. Bandh kariye usko (Turn it off, brother. Turn it off)." Following this, Kareena can be seen pulling him away. He wore a peach and white striped t-shirt and paired it with shorts of the same colour. On the other hand, Kareena wore a white shirt and blue pants. In the same video, Taimur’s younger brother Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan can also be seen riding a toy car.

Watch Taimur Ali Khan’s Viral Video Here:

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared on social media by a paparazzo account, netizens were quick to react to it. Some of the people called it one of the ‘cutest’ videos, others questioned his manners. “He is a kid for god’s sake this is how most of the naughty kids talk what’s with all these sanskar lessons in the comments section?" one of the social media users wrote defending Taimur.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Apart from this, the actress recently announced her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.