Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Family Wish Sharmila Tagore on Her 77th Birthday

Sharmila Tagore turned a year older on December 8, Wednesday. The veteran actress, who made a lasting impact on the memories of millions with her glamour and talent, was known to fluently combine the best of the East and the West in her personality. Although she has been away from the silver screen for a while, Sharmila has immortalised the characters played by her in films like Apur Sansar and Aradhana.

On her special day, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her beautiful mother-in-law on her 77th birthday. On her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a poignant monochromatic portrait of ‘iconic’ Sharmila, who Kareena fondly refers to as Amma.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, also shared a heartwarming post for her “Badi Amma”. Wishing Sharmila a happy birthday, the actress posted two photos with her. The grandmother-granddaughter duo looks pretty dressed in ethnic attire.

“I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud,” wrote Sara while adding the hashtags like #grandmother, #inspiration and #graceful.

Advertisement

Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya are spending time with Sharmila at the Pataudi palace. Soha shared snippets from her “reunion” with her mother on Instagram Stories. Sharmila is seen spending quality time with Inaaya.

Advertisement

Sara’s younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan also featured on Soha’s Stories. She reposted the Instagram Stories where Ibrahim is seen playing with Inaaya. The young star kid, whose Instagram account is private, also tagged Soha and Kunal Kemmu on his upload.

However, Sharmila’s other daughter, Saba, who could not make it to the Pataudi palace, ensured a post full of warmth on her mother’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Ma. I may not be there today but I'm there in spirit. Missing you! Lots of love,” wrote Saba alongside pictures with her mother.

Sharmila’s last Bollywood film remains Break Ke Baad which was released in 2010.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.