Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Gets More Scripts Offered But Her Boys Need Her More

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Prior to this, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about how she gets a lot many scripts offered but she is unable work upon them all. She also expressed a desire to do approximately five films in a year.

“You know actors like, they have been so brave also. Yes of course, I got married, and I continued to work, and people were like your career won’t go anywhere, lots of them (told me that). That’s fine, but I think the mindset of directors and producers, like today I have in fact more scripts than I was offered even pre-marriage, and I don’t actually have time to read them. But I have, and I wish I could do like 5 films in a year," Kareena told Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Kareena further explained that she has been unable to sign multiple movies because she thinks that her boys - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan need her more at this moment. “But now it’s difficult for me also, because I think my two boys need me at this point. Because one is 18 months, and Taimur in December will be 6. So they are also at crucial points in their lives, so yea Saif and I decide. I want to do like all five scripts right now, but I know I can’t. I know I am going to be able to do just one this year, and maybe one next year," she added.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress also shared that signing three movies will mean staying away from the house for 200 days, which is something she does not wish to do for now. “Like right now, I have read three amazing scripts and I want to do all three. But then that probably means I would be away for 200 days which is not possible at this point. So it’s okay. But this is the choice I have made, and I absolutely love it. So I am enjoying this phase," she said.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, besides Kareena, the film also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will hit theatres on August 11.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here