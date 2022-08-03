Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Taimur Doesn't Watch Her Films: He Just Knows We Work in Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son Taimur has been a paparazzi favorite ever since his birth. The little star kid also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and netizens often take interest in his life. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about Taimur after the actress was asked whether her son watches her films. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena welcomed Taimur in 2016. They have another son, Jehangir, who they welcomed in 2021.

During a conversation with Zoom TV, Kareena revealed Taimur is not interested in watching her movies. However, the little one has started seeing Harry Potter. “No. He’s only five-and-a-half and not interested in that. He just knows that we work in movies. He has started watching Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean," the Laal Singh Chaddha actress said.

She also talked about Taimur watching his first cricket match at the Kennington Oval last month. “Saif was going, so obviously, he went with his father. It was a nice moment. He’s still small and yet to understand what he likes. He just started playing football. The idea is to expose him to everything and then let him decide what he wants to play."

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, she talked about the media attention Taimur gets and his reaction to getting clicked by the paparazzi. She mentioned that she does not understand paps’ obsession with her children.

“I am like ‘ya, ok, fine, whatever’. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don’t bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don’t understand what the reason is why they would want to photograph him."

Kareena also talked about Taimur’s reaction to the limelight and revealed how even he questions her about why the paparazzi take his pictures. “Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me ‘Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not’. He understands that. And I don’t know why people don’t. He (Taimur) said, ‘I am not famous’ and I said ‘Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.’ He knows that. And people should know that," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

