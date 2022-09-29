Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Pic of Inaaya-Taimur On Former’s BDay, Feels Soha Ali Khan Will Kill Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram today to wish her niece, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her birthday. The actress shared an adorable picture of the birthday girl, along with her cousin and Kareena-Saif’s eldest son Taimur Ali Khan, but feared that her birthday wish might prompt Inaaya’s mom Soha Ali Khan to kill her.

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena shared a picture where both Inaaya and Taimur are sitting side by side and praying with folded hands and closed eyes. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today …❤️ Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me…♥️ @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…❤️" Check out the picture here:

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba reacted to the picture and wrote, “Lol …Love the munchkins Mahsha’Allah ❤️ Happy 5th Birthday #innijaan" Most fans dropped heart emoji on the picture. Saba also wished the little one by sharing Inaaya’s pictures through the years. Her wish read, “Inni jaan ❤️One ..to four, and now Mahsha’Allah you’re all of 5! How quickly these years have gone by…. Happy 5th Birthday My Inaaya jaan. Aani loves you to the moon n back! Stay safe and Blessed Always. " See the post here:

Inaaya was born on the 29th of September, 2017. Since it was Navami, parents Soha and Kunal had named her Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here