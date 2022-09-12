Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics with Aunt Neetu Kapoor, Hints at Professional Collab

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a happy selfie featuring herself and actress Neetu Kapoor. While the details of the project have not been disclosed, Kareena via Instagram Stories informed fans that they were finally sharing screen space.

Donning a white floral kurta and complimenting it with a bindi, Kareena was all smiles while Neetu Kapoor looked her ravishing best in a blue top. Neetu is seen resting her head on Kareena’s shoulder as they both pose for a selfie.

The last picture shows both the ladies dining with renowned makeup artist Mickey Contractor, who is probably part of the project as well.

Kareena kept her fans guessing with captions like ‘When you shoot with family’ and ‘this shot is more important than the asli shot’ , hinting towards a collaboration between the two ladies. It is not clear whether it is a movie, a TV series or an ad shoot.

The aforementioned project would be Neetu Kapoor’s second one after a comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, following an acting sabbatical. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a light-hearted family drama, also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Kareena, on the other hand, is gearing up for a film with Sujoy Ghosh which is based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. It will be released on Netflix, marking the actress’ OTT debut.

It is also a time for jubilations in the Kapoor family as Kareena’s cousin and Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor is soon turning father. Ranbir got married to actress Alia Bhatt earlier this year.

