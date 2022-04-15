Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares the Struggle of Getting Family Photo Right in Her Latest Post; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stylish appearance at her bhai Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Fans had been swooning over how gorgeous she looked and how she made her way into the house holding Saif’s hands. But Kareena is no different than all us ‘aam janta’. In fact, her struggle to get a picture perfect family photo is just as much as probably most of us. And in her latest social media post, she documented the struggle in the best way possible.

Taking to her social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons Taimur and Jeh from Ranbir’s wedding. The blurry picture has little Tim sticking his finger in his nose, while Jeh is looking somewhere else and Kareena is trying to compose everyone to get the perfect snap. However, the results aren’t perfect, but it is lovely nevertheless. Captioning the post, she wrote, “This is what trying to get a family picture looks like…

Saifu please smile for the picture… Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here… Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar…

Click… ♥️

And this is what I got best guys ♥️ #TheMen of my life #MyWorld ♥️ Bhai Ki Shaadi ♥️" See the post here:

Saba Pataudi sent her love and wrote, “Love ❤️ U all!!!" Manish Malhotra also replied with heart emojis. But the fans in general found it to be super relatable. One user commented, ‘

Every family pic scene😂😂😂, imperfection is perfection here #family’, while another wrote, ‘Story of all mom with little kids’. Someone even took notice of the little cup being kept under the sofa and commented, ‘Acha aapki shadiyon me bhi ye cup kursi ke niche ghusane ki parampara hai’.

But all in all, there is no denying that this is such an adorable picture. Kareena had shared quite a few pics from the wedding, including one with Karan Johar.

