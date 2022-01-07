Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares WhatsApp Chat with Rhea Kapoor About Hot Fudge Sauce and Ice Cream

What’s not to love about hot fudge sauce combined with ice cream? Just thinking about it will make you drool. And, that’s why it is also one of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s favourites. The actress, on Friday, shared a glimpse of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, who is a great cook, where they can be seen bonding over ‘hot fudge sauce and vanilla ice cream.’

Rhea Kapoor, who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 29, is currently quarantined at her home (more on that later). On her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor shared a screenshot of her and Rhea Kapoor’s conversation, where Rhea asks Kareena, ‘Should I send you hot chocolate, whipped cream?’ Kareena replies, ‘No, no I don't like it.’

Rhea further asks Kareena, ‘Hot fudge sauce and vanilla ice cream?’ Kareena agrees immediately and says, ‘Ya, that's the best.’ To this, Rhea replies: ‘You were guffing with it. Ok, will send biscuits and hot fudge. Order vanilla ice cream.’

Sharing the screenshot, Kareena Kapoor wrote that she ‘loves these conversations.’ See her Instagram story here:

Kareena Kapoor also contracted Covid-19 last month but she recovered right on time to celebrate Christmas with her family.

Rhea shared her and husband Karan Boolani’s coronavirus diagnosis on December 29. She posted a statement that read: ‘Yes I'm positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first-time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate. My head hurts and I am still grateful that I got it the way we did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad. Thanks for checking, we love you."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor are very close friends. Rhea produced the actress and her sister Sonam Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding. Rhea also hosts get-together for Kareena and her other buddies quite often.

A few days before Kareena contracted Covid-19, she attended a dinner at Rhea Kapoor’s residence.

