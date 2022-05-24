Kareena Kapoor Khan, Son Jehangir Welcomed With Flowers, Refreshments At Darjeeling Hotel, Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy shooting for her web debut The Devotion of Suspect X in the hill station of Darjeeling. Travelling with her is her toddler Jehangir. On Monday, a video went viral where Kareena, Jeh and his nanny were seen entering a hotel where they received an extremely warm welcome. The actress was offered bouquets of flowers and refreshments when she entered the hotel. She was also gifted a shawl.

In the video, Kareena can be seen wearing a casual white tee which she paired with black trousers. Jeh, on the other hand, was carried by his nanny.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video:

The actress has been constantly sharing updates from the hill station of West Bengal. The project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Recently, the actress posted a video of her enjoying French fries with chat masala and red chilli with her co-star Vijay and makeup artist Pompy.

“When it’s freezing …you know what to do …French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it ….ufffff," she captioned the Instagram Reel, tagging the other two. The video showed them enjoying the fries sitting outdoors on the sets. It starts with Kareena making a mischievous face while putting one fry in her mouth, followed by Vijay who is seen drinking tea along with it.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan had also jetted off to Darjeeling to join Kareena Kapoor. Pictures surfaced of Saif joining Kareena and the cast for a dinner date. The film’s producer Jay Shewakramani shared a photo of Kareena and Saif having dinner with Gauravv K Chawla and others.

Advertisement

The Devotion of Suspect X is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s novel of the same name. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial will mark Kareena’s OTT debut. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.