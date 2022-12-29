Kareena Kapoor Khan Starts the Countdown for 2023 but Taimur is More Concerned About His Lollipop

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user who frequently drops updates on her Instagram handle. Be it stills from her photoshoots, her outings with her family and kids or any update on her upcoming work, the actress very actively shares everything on social media. Recently, Bebo took to her official account to share a family photo and write that she has begun the countdown for 2023. However, what stole everyone’s attention was how unbothered her son Taimur Ali Khan was.

In the photo, Bebo, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh can be sitting on a piece of a tree’s bark fallen on the ground. While the celeb couple looked at the camera and posed properly, their sons were more focused on the lollipops in their hands. Sharing the photo, Bebo wrote, “The countdown begins…29-12-2022🇨🇭 What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?"

Take a look:

Netizens took to the comment section to call them family goals. One user wrote, “Look at Tim 😍 you swag little boy ❤️" while another user added, “My bebo’ s fam Goals."

A couple of days ago, Kareena took to social media to share a glimpse of her Christmas with Saif and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. She also took to her Instagram story section to reveal that she is in Switzerland’s Gstaad, her favourite vacation destination. Kareena and Saif have been visiting Gstaad almost every year since their wedding in 2012. The Pataudi family has returned to the Swiss Alps after a three-year break that was caused by the COVID pandemic.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actress will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also appear in an upcoming thriller film directed by Hansal Mehta. Besides these, the actress has The Crew in the pipeline which co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

