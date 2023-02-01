Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her BFF Amrita Arora’s birthday on Tuesday night and guess who graced the special occasion? None other than AP Dhillon. The popular singer was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at Kareena and Saif’s residence last night. Later, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress also took to her Instagram stories and dropped a selfie with the ‘Excuses’ singer.

Besides Kareena Kapoor Khan and AP Dhillon, the selfie also featured birthday girl Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika Arora. In the photo, Kareena looked gorgeous as ever as she sported a black outfit. Another picture also featured Kareena and Amrita pouting together as the former held the camera. “You know the feeling when it’s your bffs birthday?" Kareena wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, among others, lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also attended Amrita Arora’s birthday bash.

On Tuesday too, Kareena shared throwback pictures with Amrita to send her birthday wishes. In the first picture, Amrita was seen having fun at Kareena’s house. It was followed by a picture of Amrita cooking in the kitchen. Along with the clicks, Kareena also penned a heartwarming note for her BFF and called her ‘the queen of hearts’. “To the Queen of our hearts. May the wine, love, laughter and of course the pasta which you threaten to make each time we meet NEVER run out…Happy Birthday, Best Friend… I love you, Amrita," she wrote. Amrita also responded to Kareena’s post by commenting, “Love you, my beebo."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a number of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. The actress will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena will also star in Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew. The film is being bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor and also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

