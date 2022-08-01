Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Working During Pregnancy, Reveals She’ll Play a Detective in Hansal Mehta’s Next

Kareena Kapoor is all set with her next release, Laal Singh Chadha. The actress is currently promoting the film where she will be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. It was some time back that she had also signed up for a Hansal Mehta film. Now we have gotten to know that she would be playing a role quite different from all her previous acting stints in this project.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, the Angrezi Medium actress revealed that her role would be a bold and different move for her career. She said, “We will roll in London. I play a detective, a rookie cop of sorts in the film. It’s different for me because the audience has seen me in glamorous roles. But this will be a bold, different move for me."

She further elaborated that this unique collaboration would lead to fireworks. Kareena shared, “Hansal and I come from different worlds. When two distinct worlds come together, I believe there will be fireworks. I am also a submissive actor; I like to submit myself to the director. He can mould me the way he wants."

With Laal Singh Chaddha releasing round the corner, Kareena Kapoor has also been busy promoting the much anticipated remake of Forrest Gump. In yet another recent interaction with India Today, the Jab We Met actress revealed that age is just a number as she had shot with Aamir Khan when she was five and a half months pregnant. She stated, “Today I think everybody’s doing great work. Age is just a number and people are doing different characters and you’re as old as you look. I think that that’s what you have to go by. I mean it makes a good copy to write things and say things and all that but I think this discussion looks good only on Twitter."

She went on to add, “I am still a working actor, I worked throughout my pregnancies and people who have a problem with it, don’t take me. But the fact is that I’ve shot with Aamir even when I was five and a half months pregnant. Alia is still pregnant and working and continues to work. So, it’s up to the person to break boundaries and take up the challenge."

Laal Singh Chaddha would be arriving on the silver screen on August 11. It will clash with Aanand L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.

