Kareena Kapoor Khan Teaches Gender Equality to Her Sons; Ranveer Singh Fasts on Karva Chauth

With so many festivities around the corner, quiz show The Big Picture has lined up a special Karva Chauth episode featuring Indian television’s favorite actresses Priyanka Choudhary aka Tejo from ‘Udaariyaan’ and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka ‘Choti Sardaarni’s’ Meher. They join the dashing host, Ranveer Singh, on stage to participate in the quiz.

Yash Raj Films Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, is a rib-tickling comedy that will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple. The makers are setting up this rivalry through a super innovative hilarious teaser video that doesn’t have any film footage. The video has also revealed that the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be out on Monday, 25th October.

TV actress Donal Bisht, along with Vidhi Pandya, was voted out of the Bigg Boss 15 house by their fellow housemates in a surprise mid-week elimination. Bigg Boss had asked the housemates to name two contestants, who were contributing the least to the show, and they collectively named Donal and Vidhi.

Bollywood power couples Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the proud parents of Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, who they welcomed earlier this year. The actress in a recent interview said that she teaches her sons the importance of gender equality. She says it is important for her boys to be aware of the fact that in their house, their mother is equal to their father.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is an avid social media user and recently, she shared a flawless sunkissed selfie and wished her fans and followers a good morning with it. In the photo, she can be seen posing in her printed night suit. She kept her hair open as she smiled at the camera. Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, “Good Morning" and added a hand waving emoji.

