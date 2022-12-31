Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, Here's How Bollywood Celebs are Welcoming New Year 2023

New Year 2023 is just around the corner and several Bollywood celebrities have flown to exquisite locations to bid adieu to memories of this year. Be it national or international destinations, many are having the time of their lives amid the company of their family and loved ones. The social media updates of Bollywood celebs have become nothing less than a visual treat for their wanderlust fans. As December is coming to an end, here’s taking a quick look at how Bollywood is gearing up to welcome the new beginning of 2023.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Advertisement

Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are gearing up to spend their new year in Rajasthan. Kaif posted a series of photographs from her latest outing, wherein the married couple was spotted enjoying sunrise together in nature’s lap. “So magical. I think one of my favourite places ever,” wrote Katrina about their New Year outing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

The Pataudi family has jetted off to Switzerland to continue their family tradition of celebrating the New Year in Gstaad. The family put a break on their ritual for three years due to the pandemic, but this year, they’re having the time of their life. From skiing sessions to enjoying fondue, Kareena has dropped several glimpses of their fun vacation online.

Sara Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan will spend the new year in London, which she calls her ‘Winter Wonderland’ in the company of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The youngster, who aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence, did not hold back from sharing a sneak peek of her getaway.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has chosen the city of love Paris to kick-start 2023. In his latest social media update, the actor was spotted enjoying the chilly breeze at what appeared to be his hotel’s balcony which is placed right in front of a lit-up Eiffel tower.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Just like last year, rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted leaving the city seemingly for their New Year getaway. However, their holiday destination remains undisclosed as of yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here