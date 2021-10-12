Kareena Kapoor Khan Trolled for Her Lakme Fashion Week 2021 Look: ‘Horrible’

Celebrity fashion designer Gaurav Gupta closed the phygital edition of LFW x FDCI 2021 in a spectacular way, on October 10, Sunday. The glamorous Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan walked for the designer in a strapless embellished silver gown. However, Kareena’s look did not go down well with social media users, who mercilessly trolled the actress for the ‘disastrous’ avatar. While a section of social media users body-shamed and age-shamed her, some went on to point how terrible the makeup and hair were.

One of the videos showcased Kareena closing Gaurav’s show while striking different poses for the cameraperson. Some users headed to the comment section and wrote that Kareena, herself looked extremely uncomfortable, and was trying too hard to fit in.

“Looks like she is trying hard to exist on that ramp," wrote one of the users, while a couple of others addressed her as “old woman." Another comment read, “Body shaming is not acceptable but ek baar chehra to dekh leti (Body shaming is not acceptable but she should have seen her face once). Several people opined that the actress tried too hard to look glam and comfortable but failed miserably. “Yuks, she is looking so healthy", “Horrible makeup", “looking average", “her arms are so broader" read some other comments on the post.

Users also stated that her sister Karishma Kapoor would have rocked the ramp, while some suggested that Malaika Arora looked more stunning as compared to Kareena.

When Gaurav shared a solo photo of Kareena donning his showstopper garment, the comment box was flooded with negative comments. Netizens pointed out that the picture was highly edited and retouched. “Why her hands look so slim and then they talk about body positivity," wrote a user. Another said, “Too much photoshop but she is still looking horrible."

As for Gaurav’s show and couture line is considered, it was a hit. The runway was transformed into a surreal water body, which perfectly matched with Gupta’s out-of-the-box aesthetic.

