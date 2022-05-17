Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Cheerleader for Taimur as He Climbs a Wall at Trampoline Park; Watch

Son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur is the paparazzi’s favourite. The five-year-old was most recently spotted spending some fun time at an amusement park in Mumbai. Dressed in a yellow t-shirt and a pair of black pants, Taimur visited a gaming zone in THE CITY. Kareena shared a glimpse of Taimur indulging in the fun activity of climbing a wall at the amusement park and turned a cheerleader for her little one. Along with the video, she wrote, “Amazing."

In another video, shared by a fan page, the toddler is seen jumping on a trampoline. In one of the shots, Taimur was also seen showing off his Taekwondo moves as he punched the air in enthusiasm.

Last week, the star kid had posed along with his parents and trainer as he received a yellow belt in taekwondo. Kareena had shared a picture of her son on her Instagram Stories where Taimur posed with his fellow taekwondo students. He was cute as a button in his white uniform and yellow belt.

Taimur’s recent interaction with paparazzi also stirred controversy compelling his aunt Saba Pataudi to slam online trolls. The video that went viral on social media showed him asking the paparazzi to “band karo (stop it)" as they clicked pictures.

While some social media users called him rude, Taimur’s aunt Saba Pataudi has slammed the trolls. In a statement shared on Instagram, Saba had said that she was “shocked" and “surprised" when people would say that they are fans of Taimur, even when he was just a baby.

“I was shocked and surprised when people came up to me, and said we’re fans of Taimur. Or that we follow him. He was a baby! Hardly a year. Today, he is a young boy. As I am protective of all the kids, this is no surprise that I was equally shocked at people trolling a 5-year-old boy," read the post.

Taimur’s parents, however, chose to not react to the issue.

These days Kareena is shooting for her upcoming Netflix project Devotion of Suspect X in Kalimpong, West Bengal. However, Kareena is not alone in the pristine hill station. A recent Instagram post shared by the 41-year-old actress showed how her youngest son Jeh is accompanying her. She shared a glimpse of her morning schedule as her hair and make-up team worked and she indulged in some goofy shenanigans with Jeh.

Sharing the cute picture on Instagram, Kareena described Jeh as “the best man for company.”

