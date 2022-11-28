Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges People to Listen to Their Children, Shares Quotes on Parenting

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and has carved a name for herself with her swag, fashion sense and acting chops. Besides these, she is also known for being a dotting mother to her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress often drops photos and videos with them and never shes away from speaking about her kids.

Recently, she took to her Instagram Story section to share an interesting note on parenting. The post which was originally shared by the Instagram page Moms and Mamas read, “Listen earnestly to anything your children want to tell you, no matter what. If you don’t listen eagerly to the little stuff when they are little, they won’t tell you the big stuff when they are big, because to them all of it has always been big stuff."

It continued, “Parenting isn’t easy. Our little one’s can appear to be impulsive, they push boundaries and they assert their independence. But the fact is, our kids need to do these little things, they need to test their limits to see how the world works, and they need to test their bodies to become stronger and more capable."

Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the couple welcomed their first born Taimur in 2016. They welcomed Jeh in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Hansal Mehta’s film in London. The actress was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Besides these, Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. For this, she will share the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma.

