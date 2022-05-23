Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma Shoot for Devotion of Suspect X in Darjeeling, Check Unseen Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are currently in the hill station of Darjeeling, shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X. The actors have been constantly updating their fans with BTS stills from the shoot and mesmerising photos from the picturesque location. Recently, a few pictures of the two talented stars shooting in the hill station went viral where Kareena and Vijay could be seen sitting on their sets side by side. Kareena had also posted a reel of them enjoying french fries with chaat masala there.

Take a look at the photos:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vijay also took pictures with school kids in the city as well. One of the students shared it excitedly on her social media page, humbled by the star’s grounded personality. “It was such a great honour to meet a big star yet so humble person. I was fortunate enough to see you and shoot with you. Truly love your work. You are such an hard working person and to meet with you in person has made you my inspiration, why because even with so much success you are a very humble and kind person.Thank you sir❤️ @itsvijayvarma" wrote the star.

Meanwhile, Vijay has one of the most exciting lineups of highly awaited projects including, Darlings with Alia Bhatt, his next with Sujoy Ghosh, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, the untitled project by Sumit Saxena and the third season of Mirzapur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. This is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. Devotion of Suspect X marks the actor’s OTT debut.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.