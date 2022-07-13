Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Sujoy Ghosh: Who Can Perfectly Ace an Off-Shoulder Look?

Director Sujoy Ghosh who rose to prominence with Vidya Balan’s Kahani has completed filming his adaptation of the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix murder mystery inspired by Keigo Higashino’s hit novel marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut. On Wednesday, the director left fans in splits when he tweeted out a collage of him and Kareena donning black outfits and flaunting a similar off-shoulder style. Although originally shared by a fan page across social media platforms, Sujoy took this in good sport and retweeted the picture himself with the caption, “This is by far the worst thing on the internet ever!"

Advertisement

In a recent event, Sujoy and Kareena posed together for a ‘behind-the-scenes’ picture with the team of their upcoming Netflix flick. While Kareena Kapoor was dressed in a blue t-shirt, the director can be spotted wearing an off-shoulder black T-Shirt. The very same photograph was edited into a collage by the fans that the director had shared on his Twitter account.

However, Kareena Kapoor’s picture from the collage was possibly from 2017. Though the actress and the director were dressed in different outfits(Kareena in a dress and Sujoy in a T-Shirt), the fans couldn’t help but take a dig at the hilarious photo.

While one of the avid fans said, “Now this is what we call a match made in heaven! Best wishes for the upcoming project, cannot wait to watch The Devotion of Suspect X,", another fan commented while drawing the comparison between the two, “Sir you look hotter." There were other Twitter users as well who stated how they wish to unsee the picture.

Advertisement

The Indian adaptation of ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ would also feature ace actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in prominent roles. The movie was shot across various hill stations of West Bengal. On the last day of the shoot, Kareena Kapoor was joined on the sets by her adorable kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan on the last day of the shoot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.