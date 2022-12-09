Home » News » Movies » Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes 'Gorgeous' Mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore On Her 78th B'day; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes 'Gorgeous' Mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore On Her 78th B'day; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to post a picture with mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore as they celebrated the latter's birthday in a close ceremony.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 11:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse from MIL Sharmila Tagore's birthday celebration
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse from MIL Sharmila Tagore's birthday celebration

Evergreen actress Shamila Tagore celebrated her 78th birthday on Thursday, December 8. To mark the special occasion, her family members assembled together at a luxurious hotel in Jaisalmer to shower birthday love on the veteran diva. Amidst this, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor also shared glimpses of the celebration online on Instagram, thereby sending a warm birthday greeting to Tagore. While Kareena wore a black full sleeves top matched with beige pants, knee-high boots, and a floral stole wrapped around her neck.

Sharmila Tagore opted for a similar black Anarkali kurta that she paired with a red floral scarf. While sharing the photo online, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law,” before finishing it with a heart emoticon. Take a look at it here:

Daughter Soha Ali Khan also paid a hearty tribute to the veteran diva by posting a picture-perfect photo of herself alongside Tagore. In a note shared along with the photo, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday my darling Amma! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!”

It appears that Sharmila Tagore kept her birthday affair a close-knit celebration amidst close family and friends. It was her daughter, Saba Ali Khan, who gave a sneak peek of Tagore’s cake-cutting ceremony which Saif Ali Khan also was a part of. In a photo, Saif also appears to be feeding his mother a piece of cake. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, granddaughter Sara Ali Khan who couldn’t make it to the birthday celebration did not fail to send a heart-warming greeting on social media. In a collage photo of her childhood and latest photo with Tagore, Sara called her a ‘rock solid pillar of support’ and revealed that she aspires to become just like her.

Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, will kick-start the shooting of Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew in February next year.

first published: December 09, 2022, 11:39 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 11:59 IST
