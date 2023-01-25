Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Her 'Darlings' Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu on Wedding Anniversary

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. While fans have flooded social media, Kunal and Soha’s several industry friends and family also made sure to shower their love upon the lovebirds. Making their special day extra special, Soha’s sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet wish for her “darlings”. However, Wednesday seems to be a celebratory day for Kapoors and Pataudis both, as Soha and Kunal share their anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor’s elder sister and Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Therefore, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress showered her love and blessings upon the couple on their anniversary. On the story of her Instagram account, Kareena dropped a happy picture of Soha and Kunal. In the adorable snippet, the two can be seen standing close to each other while flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera. Kunal can be seen holding his better half close to him. While wishing the actors on their big day, Kareena wrote in the supers, “Happy anniversary darlings! We love you both,” and ended it with a couple of red heart emoticons.

On the other hand, to wish Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni, Kareena shared a cute family portrait of the couple, in her story. The picture seems to be taken during Christmas celebrations, as the fashion designer and Bharat can be seen posing with their daughter Samara Sahni, at the forefront of a decorated Christmas tree. While sharing her anniversary wish story, Kareena added a “Happy Anniversary” sticker on it.

Kareena’s sister-in-law and Soha’s elder sister Saba Pataudi also acknowledged Riddhima and Bharat’s special day. Saif’s sister dropped a beautiful picture of the couple on her story and wrote, “Happy 17th Anniversary! May you have many more, to celebrate the togetherness and moments, yet to unfold! Love and blessings.” She also wished Soha with a beautiful video which captured their entire family.

To mark her eighth anniversary and wish her husband on the occasion, Soha also shared an interesting post on her Instagram account. The Rang De Basanti star dropped a montage video, featuring her along with Kunal. The clip featured several stills from their best moments together. It majorly included unforgettable moments from their vacations and outings. While sharing the video, Soha wrote “8” in the caption along with an infinity emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s cinematic adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

