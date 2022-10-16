Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Saif Ali Khan on 10th Wedding Anniversary with 'You and Me to Eternity'

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today. The actors fell in love on the sets of the film Tashan and tied the knot on October 16, 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They have two sons together - Taimur and Jeh. On their wedding anniversary, the actress dropped a special post on Instagram dedicated to her husband, who is not on social media.

Kareena shared two pictures in which Saif can be seen resting his head on Kareena’s shoulder as they pose for the camera. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, “Me and you You and Me to Eternity we go…Happy 10 Handsome Man," followed by heart emoticons. Her BFF Amrita Arora dropped heart emoticons in the comments, while her sister Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy anniversary my loves." Sister Karisma Kapoor commented, “Couple goals forever." Designer Masaba Gupta wrote, “Happy anniversary you stunning people."

Earlier, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan had shared a major throwback moment from Kareena and Saif’s wedding album. The frame featured the newlyweds with Soha, Saba Ali Khan, and their mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also seen in the frame. Along with the photo, Soha wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Kareena Kapoor and Bhai."

On the morning of their anniversary, Kareena and Saif were spotted with Taimur at a Taekwondo training academy to attend a competition in Mumbai. The couple twinned in navy blue shirts paired with light blue jeans, while Taimur, on the other hand, was dressed in a Taekwondo uniform.

