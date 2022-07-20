Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Exploits With Baby Jeh at the Airport is Just Unmissable, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently jetted off to Europe to spend some quality time with her family. The Bollywood diva has been constantly taking to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her vacation and it has become nothing less than a visual treat for fans. On early Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor posted a hilarious photo of her younger son, baby Jeh, thereby leaving fans in awe.

But what made it funny was the background of the new photo. While traveling by British Airways, Kareena Kapoor used a trolley to carry her baby son. Little Jeh in a green t-shirt and grey pants is seen peeking out of the trolley towards the camera and behind is British Airways’ instruction poster that explains everything about “Hand baggage allowance”. While sharing the cute photo of her son, Kareena added, “The caption says it all”. Check out the photo below:

Kareena Kapoor isn’t just vacationing with her family, she is constantly dishing out major travel goals for her Instagram family. On Sunday, the diva stepped out in Italy to visit Ponte Vecchio with her son which is an arc bridge located by the Arno River. For her off-duty look, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress displayed her pink power in a perfectly coordinated shirt and shorts set. The oversized shirt was accentuated with button-up detailing and cuffed sleeves. Meanwhile, baby Jeh looked adorable in a grey t-shirt and white shorts.

Her Summer 2022 vacation also included cuddling with baby Jeh under a beautiful rainbow. While sharing the adorable photo, Kareena wrote, “Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? cause there is nothing else I want or nowhere else I would rather be…#MyJeh baba… #Summer2022”. Take a look at the post below:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie’s plot is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.

