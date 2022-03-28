Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Baby Son Jeh Looks Like a 'Little Soldier' in This Latest Pic

It's often a delight when we chance upon photos and videos of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh. The reason we are saying this is because on Monday,Indian jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi, blessed our social media feed with an unseen photo of baby Jeh. From sharing inside glimpses of the family's get-togethers to giving a sneak peek into the happy moments of the Pataudis, Saba makes sure to keep fans updated. Recently, she shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jeh. The little Khan looks adorable in the picture which is melting the hearts of many on social media.

Jeh is as stylish as his mother and it is quite evident in the photo as he can be seen acing those black sunglasses like a pro. In the snap shared by Saba, Jeh can be seen a white bib with ‘Little Soldier’ written on it. Captioning the photo, Saba wrote, “My Little Soldier” followed by an evil eye emoji along with the hashtag “Jeh Jaan." She has tagged Kareena also in the post featuring the little one.

Various users have reacted to Saba’s post and filled the comments section with heart eye icons. One of the users commented, “Oh my God, (sic) the cutest picture (sic) This pic made my day” whereas another one wrote, “Mashallah.”

Earlier, Saba also posted a picture of Saif and Kareena’s elder son Taimur riding on a horse. Looking at the capture, we can surely say Taimur gets his confidence from his mother.

Recently, Kareena went on a vacation with her kids, sister Karisma Kapoor and her friend Natasha Poonawalla to the Maldives. Enjoying the weekend on the beach, Kareena gave glimpses of her sun-soaking time to her fans.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen building a sandcastle with Jeh, while in another one, she looks stunning while chilling with her vacation squad on the beach.

