Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Best Part of 2021' Was Son Jehangir Ali Khan's 'Two Teeth', See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan is growing up fast and the proud actress-mother cannot help but share the joy with her fans and followers. As this year ends in a couple of hours, Bebo took to social media to write that the best part of 2021 for her was none other than her son Jeh, and his two little teeth. The actors welcomed Jeh in February this year. Sharing the little’s ones’ photo, where his face is guarded by his hand, but his adorable teeth are showing, Kareena wrote, “His two teeth…the best part of 2021❤️❤️❤️#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…"

See the post:

On Thursday, Bebo shared an adorable photo of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan with his father Saif. Saif seemed to be having breakfast and Taimur was scribbling on his notebook when Kareena snapped them and shared the adorable moment with her fans.

She captioned the post on social media, “My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram?Me-Ummmmm Click!#Saifu and Tim Tim ❤️#Ma boyssss (sic)."

Just prior to Christmas Day, Kareena had tested negative for Covid. When she caught the infection recently, she isolated herself and shared about missing her family in quarantine.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha next, which has locked April as its release date. It has been delayed several times due to the Covid-19 scare and the filming has been done across various locations in India and abroad. It is the official remake of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump and Aamir Khan will be reprising the role of Tom Hanks in the Advait Chandan directorial.

