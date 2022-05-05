Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Selfie Has a Saif Ali Khan Reference, Can You Spot It?

Kareena Kapoor Khan blessed our Instagram feed with a stunning selfie on Wednesday. The 41-year-old actress shared a picture of herself on the social media platform. The actress shared her Wednesday look on Instagram, dressed in a white linen top and a neatly tied pulled-back hairdo. With the sunlight beaming from the window in the background. The actress rested her face on her left hand for the click.

Kareena accessorised her look with a bunch of chunky gold cuffs along with her wristwatch. With kohl-rimmed eyes, Kareena completed her Wednesday look and shared a glimpse of her “lazy lamhe."

Incidentally, Lazy Lamhe is also the title of a song from Saif Ali Khan’s film Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

The actress will soon be seen starring opposite Aamir Khan in their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Last weekend, the actress shared a fun video with her co-actor on Instagram. Kareena and Aamir were spotted promoting the latest song from the Advait Chandan directorial, titled Kahani. The Feather Challenge video shared by Kareena, showed the two playing with the virtual filter where the two have to blow on the feather appearing on their screens. Sharing the video on social media, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Here’s the Feather Challenge with my hero! Aamir Khan.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood drama Forrest Gump and also stars Mona Singh and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

In her latest Instagram post, Kareena shared a glimpse of her Eid celebration earlier this Tuesday. The actress shared a family portrait as she posed with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and two kids Taimur and Jehangir. The portrait also featured Saif’s sisters Saba Pataudi, and Soha Ali Khan. Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were also part of the family portrait shared by the actress. Dressed in simple ethnic wear, the Pataudi family celebrated Eid with much grace and elegance. The caption accompanying Kareena’s post read, “Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!”

