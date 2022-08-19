Kareena Kapoor Khan's Picture With The 'Love of Her Life' Is Simply Perfect!

After the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying some quality time with her family. On Friday afternoon, Kareena took to her social media to share a happy family photo alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan, and parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor. In the new photo, all four can be seen smiling with all their hearts.

Well, it was a casual Friday for the family, but Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, who are known for their stunning sartorial choices, did not hold back from adding a dash of style to their off-duty looks. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress opted for a checkered shirt that was paired with black trousers and casual sandals. Meanwhile, Saif aptly chose a plain black shirt with comfy beige trousers. Randhir Kapoor looked dashing in the hues of blue, on the other hand, Babita smiled in a comfy checkered top, just like her daughter Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her love for the picture by adding a massive red heart emoticon in the caption of the photo and wrote, “love’s of my life." Check out her latest story below:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha hit the big screens a week ago. Apart from them, this Advait Chandan directorial also featured Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The movie was the official Hindi remake of the iconic Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. She will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Besides this, Kareena has also reportedly signed a movie with Rhea Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has ample interesting projects in the pipeline. He will next feature alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the neo-noir actioner Vikram Vedha. He is also gearing up to essay the role of Lankesh in Om Raut’s Adipurush.

