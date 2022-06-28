Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jeh Makes Some New Friends in London; Check Adorable Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a travel spree to London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. Even her aunt Rima Jain’s family has accompanied them to the foreign land. The Jab We Met actress has kept her fans hooked on their social media handles waiting for fresh glimpses from her vacation. Just a while back, Kareena shared an adorable photograph of baby Jeh and his ‘new friends’ at a London park.

In the monochrome photo, Kareena showed Jeh playing with pigeons at the park. “The best kind of friends at the park,” she captioned the picture with an eye-heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, she shared a photo featuring her elder son Taimur enjoying at Gifford Circus. “Gifford Circus just the best ever,” she wrote with multiple adorable emojis.

Previously, The Veere Di Wedding actress treated fans with a picture of Saif Ali Khan carrying shopping bags on his shoulders. While posting the picture of her husband, Kareena wrote, “Mr. Khan is that you?” and completed it with laughing and a red heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Have a look here at her photo:

On the professional front, Kareena will be making her OTT debut with Netflix Original The Devotion of Suspect X, an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s book. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. The film is gearing up for worldwide release on August 11, this year. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film will hit theatres next year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.