Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jehangir is a Yoga Enthusiast at 8 Months: It Runs in the Family

It is known to all that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a yoga and fitness enthusiast and now following her footsteps is her youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan. The Bollywood actress who is currently on a family vacation shared a photo of Jeh doing the downward dog pose in yoga. His face is not visible in the photo but the little one can be seen wearing an indigo coloured t-shirt with grey pants. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Bebo wrote that yoga runs in her family.

Her caption read, “Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see‍♀️#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ❤️".

Her actor-sister Karisma Kapoor took to the comment section to shower love on little Jeh. She wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ our jaan"

Kareena was recently spotted at a private jet terminal with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir, where they jetted off for a family vacation to an undisclosed location. While their destination has not yet been revealed, she gave a hint to her fans on Wednesday. The actress took to Instagram stories to share a picture of herself post her ‘Desert Run.’

In the picture shared by Kareena, the actress can be seen posing in front of a palace-like structure. She could be seen glowing post her run. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a white sports bra. She wrote ‘Desert Run’ on the picture, with a camel emoji. Her hints indicate that the family is currently vacationing in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She has also reportedly signed a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh.

