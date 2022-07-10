Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Taimur Accompanies Father Saif Ali Khan, 'Godfather' in Her Latest Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan along with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir are vacationing in England for some days now. The actress keeps sharing her travel updates with her fans and followers on her social media platform. Recently, Taimur and she visited Winchester College, where Saif used to study earlier. Bebo shared a photo from Winchester College, featuring Saif and Taimur with another person, as they walked down the long corridor. In the photo, Saif can be seen wearing a shirt which he paired with a half-sweater.

Taimur, on the other hand, could be seen wearing a hoodie paired with denim. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "

Father… Godfather… Son… ❤️ Winchester 2022… ❤️"

Take a look:

Kareena also took to her Instagram story section to share her selfie and a photo with her sister Karisma Kapoor, who is also in England.

Not just that, Saif’s children from his first marriage are also vacationing in London and his daughter Sara Ali Khan recently shared a family photo with her father, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh.

Meanwhile, Kareena also celebrated her aunty Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in London recently. The celebrations were joined by Kareena, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other Kapoor family members.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan. The film will hit theatres on August 11 and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from this, Bebo will soon be making her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on Keigo Higashino’s book. The murder mystery film will stream on Netflix and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the prominent role. The shooting of the show was recently wrapped up.

