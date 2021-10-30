Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur Dresses up as Cowboy for Early Halloween Celebration, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan donned his Halloween costume early this year, as the star kid was clicked having fun at a terrace party with his friends. In the photos shared on Instagram by party organiser Monica Chhajed, Taimur can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and denim with cowboy boots. He has a red scarf tied around his neck. He completed his Halloween get up with an outline of a ghost painted on his cheek.

Take a look at the photos:

Tushar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s sons Laksshya and Ravi also joined Taimur in the celebration. The pictures showed the kids engaged in several fun activities. The celebrations took place before Kareena along with her family left for a vacation. Bebo did not mention the place but from her pictures, it seems that the family is vacationing in the desserts.

On Thursday, the actress shared a photo of her younger son, Jehangir striking a yoga pose at 8 months age. Captioning the photo, she wrote, " “Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see‍♀️#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ❤️".

She had earlier taken to her Instagram Story section to share a picture of herself post her ‘Desert Run.’ In the picture, the actress can be seen posing in front of a palace-like structure. She could be seen glowing post her run. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a white sports bra. She wrote ‘Desert Run’ on the picture, with a camel emoji. Her hints indicate that the family is currently vacationing in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She has also reportedly signed a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh.

