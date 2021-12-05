Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Taimur Knows How to 'Fix' His Mother's Mood Swings, Watch Video to Find Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan might have a tight schedule on the work front, but that doesn’t stop her from spending quality time with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir. The actor’s social media posts are filled with adorable pictures and videos featuring the two youngsters. Recently, she shared how her elder son helped ‘fix’ her mood swings. She uploaded a video of Taimur swinging from what seemed to be the terrace of her house. In the boomerang, Tim can be seen smiling cutely at the camera while enjoying his time on the swing.

Sharing it, Kareena wrote, “He fixed my mood swings 😉💁🏻‍♀️💙"

A couple of days back, she gave another fitness goal to her fans and followers by sharing a video of her doing Surya namaskars. She wore a pink crop top paired with black pants and her hair was tied in a neat bun. She completed 108 Surya Namaskars. Sharing the video, she wrote, “108 surya namaskars done ✅Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight ‍♀️"

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. After several delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Aamir and Kareena’s film finally locked Baisakhi, April 14th, 2022 for its release date. The film, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, was supposed to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Apart from this, the actress has also reportedly signed a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also released a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible in which she opened up on her first and second pregnancy. Bebo got married to Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012.

